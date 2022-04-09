Biden calls Ramaphosa after SA again abstains in UN vote on Russia-Ukraine | News24

US President Joe Biden referred to as President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday after South Africa abstained from voting within the United Nations General Assembly on the decision to droop Russia from the Human Rights Council.

Two impeccable sources informed News24 the 2 heads of state spoke telephonically about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This comes after Ramaphosa informed the 2022 Heads of Mission Conference in Pretoria on Thursday that South Africa would defend its non-aligned place, as this maintained the nation’s impartial overseas coverage.

Ramaphosa confirmed the decision on Twitter, saying: “We shared views on the conflict in Ukraine and agreed on the need for a ceasefire and dialogue between Ukraine and Russia.”

I had a productive name with US President @JoeBiden earlier this night. As a part of deepening relations, we agreed to arrange a staff to strengthen commerce, improve funding in infrastructure and work to deal with local weather change. pic.twitter.com/NTris3xHfr — Cyril Ramaphosa ???? (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 8, 2022

South Africa abstained from voting in a UN decision on the conflict in Ukraine for the third time on Thursday, saying it believed the tabling of the decision was untimely and “prejudged the outcomes” of the impartial, worldwide fee of inquiry.

The fee’s mandate is to analyze all alleged violations and abuses of human rights, and violations of worldwide humanitarian legislation and associated crimes.

Ramaphosa mentioned he had a productive name with the US president “as part of deepening relations”.

He mentioned they each agreed to arrange a staff to “strengthen trade, increase investment in infrastructure, and work to tackle climate change”.

Ramaphosa additionally congratulated Biden on the affirmation of Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown as the primary black lady Justice of the US Supreme Court.

