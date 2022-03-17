Biden calls Russia’s Putin a ‘war criminal’, Kremlin says comment ‘unforgivable’

US President Joe Biden referred to as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” on Wednesday as Moscow intensifies its assaults on Ukraine, to which the Kremlin responded by saying that Biden’s feedback had been “unacceptable and unforgivable”.

Biden instructed reporters in a press convention: “I think he is a war criminal”.

This marked a change in Washington’s rhetoric which condemned the atrocities dedicated by Russia in Ukraine however stopped in need of labelling them “war crimes”, citing ongoing investigations by worldwide organizations.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mentioned in a briefing: “I think he is a war criminal,” including that Biden was “speaking from the heart.”

“[Biden] was answering a direct question that was asked and responding to what he has seen on television. We have all seen barbaric acts, horrific acts by a foreign dictator in a country that is threatening and taking the lives of civilians — impacting hospitals, women who are pregnant, journalists, others and I think he was answering a direct question,” she added.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov instructed reporters Biden’s description of Putin was “unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric,” Russian state information company TASS reported.

Biden’s assertion concerning Putin got here after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an impassioned video deal with to US Congress, asking for extra help for his nation which is struggling to carry off the Russian onslaught.

The US President introduced an extra $800 million in safety help to Ukraine, together with anti-aircraft programs and drones.

