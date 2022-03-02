World
biden: China relieved as Ukraine crisis dominates Biden’s first Union address with US focus shifting to Russia – Times of India
BEIJING: A relieved China on Wednesday gave US President Joe Biden‘s “don’t bet against the American people” jibe towards his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a cross because the Ukraine disaster dominated his maiden State of the Union tackle not like the earlier years the place Beijing was a significant theme.
Biden mentioned the US and China had been engaged in a race to “win the economic competition of the 21st century”, and vowed that the US was embarking on an “infrastructure decade”, asserting plans this yr to repair greater than 65,000 miles of freeway and 1,500 bridges in disrepair.
“I’ve told Xi Jinping, it is never a good bet to bet against the American people. We’ll create good jobs for millions of Americans, modernising roads, airports, ports and waterways all across America. We will do it all to withstand the devastating effects of the climate crisis and promote environmental justice,” Biden mentioned in his first State of the Union tackle on Tuesday evening.
His remarks hardly ruffled any feathers right here because the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which by no means let a US chief’s remarks unchallenged gave it a cross in Wednesday’s briefing.
While Russia and Ukraine dominated Biden’s a lot awaited tackle, China remained a “subtext”.
“Biden’s one-hour speech contained just a handful of mentions for China. But the rising power, which his administration considers a major threat to US interests, was an unmistakable subtext to many of his comments about efforts to counter aggression by illiberal countries,” the Hong Kong-based South Morning Post reported.
But as Biden spoke, a delegation of safety officers headed by former US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen was in Taiwan the place it held talks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen amid apprehensions that Beijing could try motion akin to Russia’s army assault in Ukraine to seize the island.
On Tuesday, China, which claims Taiwan as a part of its mainland and vows to combine it, hit again at Washington for sending the safety delegation and warned that the US can pay a “heavy price” for its makes an attempt to point out help to Taiwan’s independence.
However, there have been no references to Taiwan in Biden’s tackle nor something adversarial China deemed match to react.
Biden’s low-key remarks towards China, particularly when Washington and its European Union allies had been finishing up a significant marketing campaign towards Beijing for its human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, in addition to Beijing’s aggressive assertions to combine Taiwan, got here amid projections by Chinese strategic specialists that Beijing could get relegated to backseat in US calculations after Ukraine disaster.
“No doubt, the unfolding crisis (in Ukraine) has added a new dynamic to China’s tortuous relations with the US and its Western allies,” Wang Xiangwei, the famous columnist of the Post, wrote in his newest column.
“As the crisis is set to consume the attention of Washington and Brussels and other capitals of the world for the next few years, it is very likely that their united front pressure against China will ease,” he mentioned.
“Of course, it is naive to think that Washington’s focus on Russia would lead to any fundamental shift in its relationship with Beijing, like it did more than 20 years ago,” he mentioned.
“That ship has already sailed as confronting China was one of the few things that united the politicians in Washington before the Ukraine crisis,” he mentioned.
“But Beijing will certainly gain more room to manoeuvre and more geopolitical benefits if the conflict over Ukraine persists,” he mentioned.
