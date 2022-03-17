Biden, China’s Xi To Discuss Ukraine War Tomorrow

The White House mentioned Biden and Xi will talk about Russia’s battle towards Ukraine and different points. (File)

Washington:

US President Joe Biden will converse Friday along with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about points together with Russia’s battle in Ukraine, the White House mentioned.

Beijing has refused to sentence its shut ally Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, whereas blaming the United States and NATO’s eastward enlargement for worsening tensions.

“The two Leaders will discuss managing the competition between our two countries as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern,” the White House mentioned in a press release.

