Biden condemns attack on Rushdie, pledges ‘solidarity’ with author’s ideals

The man accused of finishing up the assault has entered a not-guilty plea in a New York courtroom on prices of tried homicide and assault. An lawyer for Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, entered the plea on his behalf throughout an arraignment listening to Saturday.

Matar was born within the United States to Lebanese dad and mom who emigrated from Yaroun, a border village in southern Lebanon, Mayor Ali Tehfe informed The Associated Press. His start was a decade after Indian-born Rushdie drew dying threats on publication of “The Satanic Verses,” with many Muslims relating to as blasphemy a dream sequence primarily based on the lifetime of the Prophet Muhammad, amongst different objections.

The ebook was banned in Iran, the place the late chief Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s dying.

“Salman Rushdie—with his insight into humanity, with his unmatched sense for story, with his refusal to be intimidated or silenced—stands for essential, universal ideals,” Biden stated within the assertion. “Truth. Courage. Resilience. The ability to share ideas without fear. These are the building blocks of any free and open society. And today, we reaffirm our commitment to those deeply American values in solidarity with Rushdie and all those who stand for freedom of expression.”

The incident got here because the U.S. is believed near reviving the Iran nuclear deal and amid information this week that the Justice Department has charged an Iranian operative in a suspected scheme to kill former Trump administration nationwide safety adviser John Bolton.

