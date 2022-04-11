Biden cracks down on hard-to-trace ‘ghost guns’

President Joe Biden will announce new measures cracking down on so-called “ghost guns” on Monday, with an govt order set to extend restrictions on the weapons that may be assembled at dwelling in minutes and are tough to hint as they lack serial numbers.

The new rule, a 12 months within the making, addresses a type of weapon that regulation enforcement officers say has virtually doubled in its look in police reviews between 2020 and 2021.

“These are the criminal’s weapon of choice,” a Biden administration official, talking on situation of anonymity, mentioned.

The new rule states that weapons half kits that may simply be assembled right into a working firearm will likely be topic to the identical necessities as commercially out there absolutely assembled weapons, administration officers mentioned.

Dealers promoting these weapons components kits will now be required to conduct a background test on potential consumers, in line with the brand new rules.

Gun equipment producers should additionally embody a serial quantity on key weapon parts, whereas licensed sellers who take a “ghost gun” into their stock should add a serial quantity, the US Justice Department mentioned in a press release.

Finally, with the intention to enhance tracing efforts, the brand new rule states that federally licensed sellers of firearms should preserve information for so long as they’re in enterprise, quite than for a 20-year interval as is at the moment the case.

“This rule will make it harder for criminals and other prohibited persons to obtain untraceable guns, will help ensure that law enforcement officers can retrieve the information they need to solve crimes, and will help reduce the number of untraceable firearms flooding our communities,” mentioned US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

From January 2016 to December 2021, the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) obtained roughly 45,240 reviews of suspected privately made firearms recovered by regulation enforcement, the Justice Department mentioned. Those reviews had been linked to at the least 692 murder or tried murder investigations, it added.

The use of such weapons has been rising, with the variety of reviews practically doubling to greater than 19,000 from 2020 to 2021, it mentioned.

Over the previous five-year interval, the ATF may solely hint 0.98 p.c of suspected “ghost guns” handed in by regulation enforcement to a person purchaser, the division mentioned.

On Monday, the White House mentioned that Biden may also nominate Steve Dettelbach, a former US legal professional from Ohio, to run the ATF after the president’s first nominee, a gun management advocate, bumped into opposition from Republicans and a few Democrats in Congress.

