Biden deploys troops to Europe as talk of US-Russia deal emerges

The intention was nonetheless to de-escalate Putin’s aggression, Kirby stated, “but we want to make sure that he knows that any move on NATO is going to be resisted.”

News of the deployment got here hours after a leaked doc printed in a Spanish newspaper revealed that the United States could possibly be prepared to enter into an settlement with Russia to ease tensions over missile deployments in Europe if Moscow steps again from the brink in Ukraine.

The each day El Pais printed two paperwork presupposed to be written replies from the United States and NATO final week to Russia’s proposals for a brand new safety association in Europe. The US Department of State declined to touch upon them.

Joint Russian-Belarusian army drills at Brestsky firing vary, Belarus, on Wednesday. Credit:Russian Defence Ministry Press Service by way of AP

The textual content of the leak carefully displays statements made to the media final week by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as he laid out the 30-nation army organisation’s place on Russia’s calls for.