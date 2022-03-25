Biden ‘diverting attention’ from US chemical, biological weapons program: Kremlin

The Kremlin on Friday accused US President Joe Biden of searching for to divert consideration from his nation’s chemical and organic weapons program after he stated Russia might use such weapons in Ukraine.

“We see this as an attempt to divert attention to some kind of ephemeral, allegedly existing threat against the backdrop of a scandal that is flaring up in the world involving chemical and biological weapons programs that the United States has been carrying out in various countries, including Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

“There are many people in the world who are worried about what the Americans were doing, what we still don’t know and what could have happened because of all this research and what could potentially happen in the future,” he stated.

The Russian protection ministry this week accused Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, of funding organic weapons labs in Ukraine by way of his funding fund Rosemont Seneca.

“Of course we will demand explanations,” Peskov stated on Friday.

“And not only us,” he stated, including that China additionally had questions.

On Monday, the US president stated it was “clear” Russia was contemplating utilizing chemical and organic weapons in Ukraine and warned of a “severe” Western response if it selected to take action.

He additionally denied that the United States was holding chemical and organic weapons in Europe.

“Simply not true. I guarantee you,” he advised a gathering of US enterprise leaders in Washington.

