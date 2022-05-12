Biden eyes new ways to bar China from scooping up US data

The Biden administration has drafted an government order that will give the Department of Justice huge powers to cease overseas adversaries like China from accessing Americans’ personal data, in line with an individual acquainted with the matter and excerpts seen by Reuters.

The proposal, which is being reviewed by authorities companies, would additionally direct the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to stop federal funding from supporting the switch of US well being knowledge to overseas adversaries, in line with the excerpts.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The draft order displays an effort by the administration to reply extra aggressively to nationwide safety threats allegedly posed by Chinese corporations that purchase reams of US private knowledge, after failed bids by the Trump administration to bar Americans from utilizing in style social media platforms TikTok and Wechat.

Former President Donald Trump tried to ban the apps in 2020 alleging knowledge collected by them might be given to Beijing and used to trace customers and censor content material. China and the apps have denied any improper use of US knowledge.

But the courts halted implementation of the bans and US President Joe Biden finally revoked them.

Spokespeople for the White House, the Department of Justice and the Commerce Department declined to remark. HHS didn’t reply to requests for remark.

The doc is an preliminary draft that doesn’t embody enter from authorities companies and will change, in line with one other particular person acquainted with the matter.

If carried out, the draft order would grant US Attorney General Merrick Garland the authority to assessment and probably bar industrial transactions involving the sale of or entry to knowledge in the event that they pose an undue danger to nationwide safety, one of many individuals stated.

The proposal would additionally instruct the Department of Health and Human Services to get began on writing a rule “to ensure that federal assistance, such as grants and awards, is not supporting the transfer of US persons’ health, health-related or biological data…to entities owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of foreign adversaries,” in line with an excerpt.

US intelligence has warned concerning the dangers posed Chinese corporations amassing Americans’ private knowledge by investing in US companies that deal with delicate healthcare info. China’s BGI bought US genomic sequencing agency Complete Genomics in 2013 and in 2015, Chinese WuXi Pharma Tech acquired US agency NextCODE Health, the National Counterintelligence and Security Center famous in a 2021 reality sheet.

The draft order comes as administration officers have grown annoyed with the Commerce Department over delays in rolling out guidelines and investigating threats below related powers granted to that division by Trump in 2019, in line with three individuals acquainted with the method.

Those powers enable the Commerce Department to ban or limit transactions between US companies and web, telecom and tech corporations from “foreign adversary” nations, together with Russia and China.

But to this point, the division has didn’t publish long-awaited guidelines fleshing out a protected harbor course of for corporations or announce the outcomes of investigations into companies together with Russia’s Kaspersky and China’s Alibaba, as beforehand reported by Reuters.

The Commerce Department was additionally explicitly directed by a June government order to make use of the brand new instruments to guard Americans’ delicate knowledge from overseas adversaries through transactions involving apps, however has not made public any progress associated to the measure.

The new draft order provides the Department of Justice the specific authority to “monitor compliance with and enforce any prohibitions, licenses, or mitigation agreements” issued below the prior government orders, “thereby supporting the authority given to the Secretary of Commerce.”

It additionally duties the Secretary of Commerce with establishing which lessons of transactions are outright prohibited and that are exempt, one other excerpt reveals.

Read extra: Tesla halts production at Shanghai plant due to supply issues: Sources