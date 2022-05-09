Biden foresaw Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. So did Syrians | View



The weeks main as much as Russia’s assault on Ukraine have been rife with speculations about the potential for an invasion.

While US President Joe Biden stated he had dependable data confirming the imminence of struggle, the Kremlin denied it, proclaiming the suggestion a type of political blackmail. Analysts worldwide put ahead a number of potential situations.

Amid this frenzy of conjectures, a colleague requested me, “Do you think Putin would do it?” I instinctively replied: “Why not?”

I had no data past what I used to be studying within the media. I had no entry to intelligence experiences or pundit analyses. Yet I had an innate certainty it might occur – as a result of I’m a Syrian refugee who was compelled to flee to Europe fewer than two months after Russian forces entered Syria on 30 September 2015. I’ve not misplaced reminiscence of the harrowing occasions. I knew Putin would invade Ukraine.

Putin’s forces invaded Georgia in 2008, and to at the present time his forces management South Ossetia and Abkhazia. They invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014. His forces entered my nation in 2015 the place he turned a God of War, and since 2016 Putin has been dispatching his favorite mercenaries, Russia’s paramilitary Wagner Fighters, to Libya, Mali, Central Africa, and different international locations. In 2018, Russia used nerve gasoline on British soil in violation of its obligations beneath the Chemical Weapons Convention. At the beginning of 2022, Putin’s forces entered Kazakhstan to suppress the favored rebellion and return its ousted president to the capital, Astana, after he fled to Moscow. All the whereas Russia had been lending help to excessive right-wing events and teams throughout Europe.

These crimes had handed with out accountability from the worldwide neighborhood, so why should not Ukraine have been subsequent?

A number of days after the beginning of the struggle on Ukraine, we noticed horrific scenes of systematic bombing of infrastructure, the siege of cities, and the spreading of terror amongst civilians compelled to flee their properties. We witnessed the scorched-earth coverage, the focusing on of hospitals and colleges, the physique components of civilians strewn throughout the streets, public buses carrying the displaced from fight zones, and lots of of hundreds of refugees crossing the borders into neighbouring international locations.

I change between information stations, and the pictures nonetheless confuse me. I’ve seen them earlier than.

The devastation in Bucha is the devastation in Aleppo. Listening to Dr Lisa Lisitsa of Kyiv’s Okhmadyt Hospital saying that the hospital retains sufferers who can’t be evacuated as a consequence of sickness or who can’t be transferred to the underground shelter was like listening to the accounts of Syrian physician Amani Ballour from the “Cave Hospital” in Ghouta of Damascus years earlier than.

The Syrian kids of Idlib, recovered from beneath the rubble, and the Ukrainian kids of Sumy, regardless of their distance, share the identical smile.

The Ukrainians pleading for a no-fly zone remind me of the Syrians who pleaded for a similar. A Russian pilot who was captured by the Ukrainian military final month is believed to have beforehand bombed Syrian cities. I nonetheless recall seeing a photograph of Russian pilots standing subsequent to Bashar al-Assad and Putin hung up in Syria’s Hmeimim airport.

I pray that Putin’s forces don’t use chemical weapons in Ukraine as their Syrian authorities companions did in Syria.

If al-Assad and Putin had been held accountable for his or her infamous crimes, we could not have seen the Syrian state of affairs replaying in Ukraine immediately.

Russia’s management doesn’t openly commit heinous crimes in Ukraine earlier than the eyes of your complete world due to Putin’s navy superiority or financial energy, however relatively due to his conviction that he can assault the values of worldwide humanitarian legislation, human rights, democracy, and the worldwide system, whereas having fun with full impunity.

Putin solely must look to Assad, his trusted accomplice in Syria. Instead of discovering a person delivered to justice for his struggle crimes, he finds a person strolling free and a few international locations are even calling for normalisation of relations with him out of political pragmatism.

To make sure that the tragedies of Syria and Ukraine don’t unfold to different international locations, the worldwide neighborhood should uphold constant rules and requirements worldwide, leveraging its political efforts in the direction of a sturdy reassertion of worldwide legislation and democratic values wherever they’re trampled on, regardless of the perpetrator or the victims. It should make sure that there are extra assets — together with enforcement mechanisms — for the International Criminal Court, nationwide struggle crimes models, and extra willingness to create new forms of establishments to plug present gaps in worldwide justice and finish impunity for struggle criminals.

I hope that we are able to construct on the current international momentum and dedication to accountability for Russia’s abuses in Ukraine to create a turning level for worldwide justice, one which additionally applies to Syria and different international locations.

The worldwide neighborhood’s response ought to ascribe equal significance to all victims of struggle worldwide. In the top, in our interconnected world, all of us pay a worth for each struggle for which perpetrators aren’t held to account.

Mazen Darwish is a lawyer and President of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression.