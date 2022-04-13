Biden ‘genocide’ wrong, says Kremlin

The Kremlin stated it categorically disagreed with US President Joe Biden’s description of Russia’s actions in Ukraine as “genocide”, and has accused Washington of hypocrisy.

Biden stated on Tuesday that Russia’s behaviour in Ukraine amounted to genocide in his view, utilizing that phrase for the primary time.

“We consider this kind of effort to distort the situation unacceptable,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on a convention name with reporters on Wednesday.

“This is hardly acceptable from a president of the United States, a country that has committed well-known crimes in recent times.”

Biden advised reporters on Tuesday “it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting”.

Under worldwide legislation, genocide is an intent to destroy – in complete or partially – a nationwide, ethnic, racial or spiritual group.

Biden had earlier known as Putin a “war criminal”, a remark Moscow angrily rejected and stated had introduced relations with the United States to the brink of collapse.

Putin on Tuesday dismissed accusations that Russia had dedicated warfare crimes within the Ukrainian city of Bucha, the place mass graves and tied our bodies shot at shut vary have been discovered after Russian troops withdrew, as “fake”.

Moscow has stated it believed the incident was staged.

Moscow’s incursion into Ukraine, the most important assault on a European state since 1945, has seen greater than 4.6 million individuals flee overseas, killed or wounded hundreds and left Russia more and more remoted on the world stage.

The Kremlin says it launched a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an unprovoked assault.