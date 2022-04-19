Biden has ‘no plans’ to visit Ukraine: White House

President Joe Biden is just not planning to go to Kyiv, regardless of Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy urging him to show US help for the battle in opposition to Russia by touring to the embattled capital, the White House stated Monday.

“There’s no plans for the president to go. Let me just reiterate that,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki advised reporters.

A string of European leaders have made the journey to Kyiv and met with Zelenskyy.

However, a Biden go to would current a extra advanced safety problem. The Biden administration has stated it as an alternative needs to ship a high-ranking official, most definitely Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Last week, Biden stated “we’re making that decision,” though he muddied the waters by responding “yeah” when requested by a reporter whether or not he may go.

Psaki made clear Monday that “if anyone were to go… we wouldn’t outline from here or anywhere from the government who, if and when for security reasons.”

Biden’s chief spokeswoman additionally confirmed that there are hopes of reopening the US embassy in Kyiv, though she gave no timeline.

“That certainly is our objective. Obviously having a diplomatic presence on the ground is important,” Psaki stated.

In an interview aired by CNN on Sunday, Zelenskyy stated “I think” Biden will go to, “but it’s his decision, of course, and about the safety situation, it depends.”

“I think he’s the leader of the United States and that’s why he should come here to see.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised Biden’s backing thus far for his nation in an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS and stated a go to by the US chief would “be an important message of support.”

“A personal meeting between two presidents could also pave the way for new supplies and of… US weapons to Ukraine and also for discussions on the possible political settlement of this conflict,” he added.

