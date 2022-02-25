Biden Hits Russia With Broad Sanctions for Putin’s War in Ukraine

Some analysts are skeptical that the ache of the sanctions will break via to Mr. Putin, who has remoted himself through the pandemic, even from a few of his shut advisers.

Alexander Gabuev, a scholar on the Carnegie Moscow Center, mentioned the Russian chief and the highest officers round him had adopted a bunker mentality, understanding that their lives and wealth depend upon their standing at house, not inside Western nations. They additionally see themselves as being on the frontline of an ideological contest with the United States and its allies, he mentioned.

Furthermore, the Russian authorities adopted fiscal insurance policies to protect the nation’s financial system after the United States and Europe imposed sanctions in 2014 following Mr. Putin’s first invasion of Ukraine, and a few high safety officers and oligarchs have profited off the modifications.

Updated Feb. 24, 2022, 9:01 p.m. ET

Edward Fishman, who oversaw sanctions coverage on the State Department after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, mentioned he was shocked on the breadth of the brand new U.S. sanctions past the monetary and expertise sectors. He mentioned the measures limiting entry to capital markets for Russian state-owned enterprises in industries as assorted as mining, metals, telecommunications and transportation “cut across the commanding heights of the Russian economy.”

Even as Russia’s inventory market plunged and the ruble fell to a file low towards the greenback, the nation might keep away from all-out monetary panic. Sergey Aleksashenko, a former first deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Russia and former chairman of Merrill Lynch Russia, mentioned the monetary measures have been more likely to inflict critical however in the end bearable ache.

“They will be able to manage what is related to the financial sector,” Mr. Aleksashenko mentioned. “Maybe it will be complicated, maybe it will be expensive — but it’s doable.”

More damaging, albeit over a long run, Mr. Aleksashenko mentioned, can be the brand new expertise export controls.