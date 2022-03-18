Biden holds virtual talks with Irish PM

US President Joe Biden has hosted Ireland’s chief for a digital St Patrick’s Day go to amid the pandemic after Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin examined constructive for COVID-19 following his arrival in Washington.

While Martin’s sickness raised considerations that Biden, 79, can also have been uncovered to the coronavirus after the 2 leaders briefly met on Wednesday, the annual celebration of Irish tradition was enthusiastically embraced by the Biden White House.

A fountain on the North Lawn was dyed inexperienced, the president sported a inexperienced tie and he referenced his Irish heritage steadily.

In a digital name with Martin, Biden reiterated US assist for the Good Friday accord between Britain and Ireland on how Northern Ireland ought to be ruled, and expressed disappointment that he and Martin couldn’t meet in particular person.

The two additionally mentioned Russia’s battle in Ukraine and the necessity to assist Kyiv.

Later, on the annual “Friends of Ireland” luncheon on the US Capitol, the Reverend Thomas O’Connor’s opening prayer name-checked Guinness beer, Jameson’s whiskey and the Blarney Stone.

Biden stated the luncheon was a very good time for Democrats and Republicans to “remind ourselves we actually like each other”. He quoted Irish poet William Butler Yeats: “Talent perceives differences, genius unity.”