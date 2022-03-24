Biden In Europe To Rally Support As Russia Bombs Ukraine Cities: 10 Facts

President Joe Biden arrived in Europe Wednesday on a mission to bolster Western unity and ramp up unprecedented sanctions in opposition to Russia. Biden is about to provide a information convention at NATO headquarters on Thursday and can on Friday fly to Poland, which neighbours Ukraine.

NATO, G7 and EU summits will right this moment focus on Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which started on February 24. The battle has has precipitated greater than 3.6 million refugees to flee Ukraine and already led to the unprecedented isolation of Russia’s financial system.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg mentioned that allies will log out on sending 4 “battle groups” to jap members Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. He additionally signalled cybersecurity help in addition to gear “to help Ukraine shield in opposition to chemical, organic, radiological and nuclear threats”.

Russian forces have resorted to siege techniques and bombardments in Ukraine capital Kyiv, inflicting big destruction and lots of civilian deaths. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko says 264 civilians within the metropolis have been killed by Russian assaults.

Satellite images confirmed large destruction in Mariupol, as soon as a metropolis of 400,000 individuals, with columns of smoke rising from burning residential house buildings.

Nearly 100,000 individuals are nonetheless trapped in the ruins of Mariupol, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned.

Human Rights Watch describes the southern port metropolis as a “freezing hellscape riddled with dead bodies and destroyed buildings”.

Zelensky called on people all over the world to take to the streets on Thursday, one month to the day since Russia invaded, to demand an finish to the struggle.

Russian local weather envoy Anatoly Chubais has stepped down and left the nation, citing his opposition to President Vladimir Putin’s struggle in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported. Chubais was the architect of Russia’s post-Soviet financial reforms.