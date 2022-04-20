Biden is expected to send Ukraine $800 million more in weapons

The Biden administration is making ready to announce another $800 million in weapons and assist for Ukraine, in line with folks aware of the matter.

The cash will come from the president’s draw-down authority to ship stockpiles of weapons to a US ally in an emergency. Its contents are anticipated to be much like the final bundle of assist, in line with the folks, who spoke on situation of anonymity upfront of an announcement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

President Joe Biden final week introduced a bundle of assist that he mentioned offered “new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers as well as the transfer of additional helicopter.”

The contemporary spherical of assist comes amid rising concern among the many US and allies that extra of jap Ukraine is poised to fall beneath Russian management with the siege of Mariupol in maybe the ultimate stage. NBC News reported earlier on the anticipated new assist.

Biden answered “yes” on Tuesday when a reporter requested if the US will ship extra artillery to Ukraine. Asked concerning the temporary change, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mentioned solely that Biden and different world leaders spoke on a name earlier Tuesday “about providing more ammunition and security assistance to Ukraine.”

The Defense Department has declined to touch upon additional arms packages. White House officers additionally declined to remark.

Read extra: Analysis: West’s failure to hold Syria’s Assad accountable motivated Russia’s Putin