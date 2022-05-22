World
biden: Joe Biden lands in Japan on second leg of Asia trip – Times of India
YOKOTA AIR BASE: President Joe Biden landed in Japan on Sunday for the second leg of a visit to bolster US alliances in Asia.
Biden, making his first journey to Asia as president, arrived at Yokota Air Base exterior Tokyo, and can meet with Japan’s prime minister and unveil a US-led commerce initiative for the area on Monday, earlier than becoming a member of a summit of the Quad regional grouping.
Biden, making his first journey to Asia as president, arrived at Yokota Air Base exterior Tokyo, and can meet with Japan’s prime minister and unveil a US-led commerce initiative for the area on Monday, earlier than becoming a member of a summit of the Quad regional grouping.