Biden, Johnson ban Russian oil imports in a bid to thwart Putin’s war

The announcement represents a departure from Biden’s international coverage technique: for the US to sanction Putin in full lockstep with its NATO allies. He stated the US might transfer ahead with such a ban given it’s much less reliant on Russian power in comparison with different European nations, however insisted the West remained united in its goal in opposition to Putin. Britain cuts oil UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit:Bloomberg “We can take this step when others cannot,” Biden stated of his choice. “We’re working closely with Europe and our partners to develop a long-term strategy to reduce their dependence on Russian energy as well.” America receives lower than 10 per cent of its power sources from Russia. By comparability, in response to the International Energy Agency, the EU imported round 45 per cent of its fuel from Russia in 2021, whereas the 12 months earlier than, Russian oil imports accounted for about 25 per cent of the bloc’s crude purchases, in response to its regional information.

In Britain, enterprise minister Kwasi Kwarteng stated he was exploring choices to finish British imports of Russian fuel which accounts for about 4 per cent of provide within the nation. “In another economic blow to the (Vladimir) Putin regime following their illegal invasion of Ukraine, the UK will move away from dependence on Russian oil throughout this year, building on our severe package of international economic sanctions,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated in a press release. “Working with industry, we are confident that this can be achieved over the course of the year, providing enough time for companies to adjust and ensuring consumers are protected.” The EU has additionally introduced that it might search to completely part out its dependency on Russian power “well before 2030” and pledged to scale back its purchases of Russian fuel by two-thirds earlier than the tip of the 12 months. Residents of Irpin fleeing heavy combating by way of a destroyed bridge as Russian forces enter town on Monday. Credit:Getty Images / Chris McGrath

The President’s choice is a big shift from final week, when the White House was downplaying the prospect of a ban on Russian imports. However, as Putin’s assaults intensified, the President got here beneath rising stress from Democrats and Republicans to behave. Loading Thousands of individuals additionally rallied on the White House over the weekend to demand extra motion to assist Ukraine, with some describing the reliance on Russian power as “blood money.” Kristine Berzina is a senior fellow and the pinnacle of the geopolitics workforce on the German Marshall Fund, which is a Washington-based assume tank. She stated the President’s announcement was “welcome from a moral standpoint” given 36 per cent of Russia’s price range income got here from oil and fuel. “If the West broadly would like to stop Russia’s war effort, it cannot be paying for its war effort,” she advised The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.