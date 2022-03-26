Biden labels Putin a ‘butcher’ after meeting Ukrainian refugees

US President Joe Biden spoke with prime Ukrainian authorities officers in Warsaw on Saturday, and branded Russian President Vladimir Putin a “butcher” throughout a gathering with refugees who’ve fled the conflict in Ukraine to the Polish capital.

On the second day of a go to to Poland, Biden dropped in on a gathering between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Ukraine had acquired further safety pledges from the US on creating protection co-operation, Kuleba instructed reporters, whereas Reznikov expressed “cautious optimism” following the assembly with Biden.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“President Biden said what is happening in Ukraine will change the history of the 21st century, and we will work together to ensure that this change is in our favor, in Ukraine’s favour, in the favor of the democratic world,” Kuleba instructed Ukrainian nationwide tv

After a separate assembly with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Biden reiterated Washington’s “sacred” dedication to safety ensures inside NATO, of which Poland is a member.

Ukraine shouldn’t be a member of the Western army alliance, and the US is cautious of getting dragged into direct confrontation with Russia, however Washington has pledged to defend each inch of NATO territory.

Refugees

In Warsaw, Biden additionally visited a refugee reception middle on the nationwide stadium. People, some waving Ukrainian flags, lined the streets as his motorcade wound its manner in the direction of the stadium.

After being greeted by celeb chef Jose Andres, Biden talked to refugees who had gathered to obtain meals from the World Central Kitchen NGO, asking their names and hometowns and posing for photos with some.

US President Joe Biden, flanked by Mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, hugs a girl as he visits Ukrainian refugees on the PGE National Stadium, in Warsaw, Poland on March 26, 2022. (Reuters)

More than two million individuals have fled the conflict to Poland.

Altogether, about 3.8 million who’ve left Ukraine since combating started on February 24.

Asked concerning the impression that Putin’s resolution to invade Ukraine had had on the Ukrainian individuals, Biden mentioned the Russian chief was a “butcher.”

Russia’s TASS information company quoted a Kremlin spokesman as saying Biden’s newest feedback about Putin narrowed the prospects for mending ties between the 2 nations.

Putin calls Russia’s army actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” the nation. Russia denies focusing on civilians.

Read extra:

Five hurt in strikes on fuel depot in west Ukraine city

US adds Russia’s Kaspersky, China telecom firms to national security threat list

In Hiroshima, Japan PM, US envoy warn Russia over nuclear threat