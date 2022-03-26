Biden labels Putin a ‘butcher’ as rockets hit Lviv in western Ukraine

Warsaw: Rockets struck the outskirts of the western Ukrainian metropolis of Lviv on Saturday for what seemed to be the primary time since Russia’s invasion, and Russian forces took management of a city the place employees on the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant stay.

Intense combating raged in a number of components of Ukraine, suggesting there might be no swift let-up within the month-old warfare, and US President Joe Biden referred to as Russian President Vladimir Putin a “butcher” after assembly Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

On the second day of a go to to Poland, Biden dropped in on a gathering between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Ukraine had obtained further safety pledges from the United States on growing defence co-operation, Kuleba informed reporters, whereas Reznikov expressed “cautious optimism” following the assembly with Biden.