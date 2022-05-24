Biden Looks To Stress “Commonalities” With India In Talks: US Official

PM Modi and Biden will proceed to speak on Ukraine on sidelines of Quad summit. (File)

Tokyo:

President Joe Biden will “build on the commonalities” he shares with Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout talks on Tuesday regardless of variations on points starting from human rights to Russia, in response to a senior U.S. administration official.

PM Modi and Biden will be a part of leaders from Australia and Japan in Tokyo for a “Quad” summit along with holding their very own assembly on the sidelines.

