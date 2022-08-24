Biden Marks Ukraine Independence Day With $3 Billion In Military Aid

Biden additionally hailed Ukraine’s resistance in opposition to Russia’s invasion.(File)

Washington:

US President Joe Biden introduced almost $3 billion in navy support to Kyiv on Wednesday as Ukraine marked its independence day six months after Russia invaded the nation.

“I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative,” Biden mentioned in a press release.

“This will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term.”

The funds can be utilized for fast conflict prices, together with acquisitions of provides and arms, and are separate from the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), beneath which Biden has been in a position to order transfers of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine’s forces from present US navy stockpiles.

On Friday, the Pentagon introduced the newest package deal beneath the PDA: $775 million value of assorted missiles, artillery, and anti-armor weapons and ammunition, in addition to a fleet of armed mine-removal autos.

Biden additionally hailed Ukraine’s resistance in opposition to Russia’s invasion, which was launched on February 24.

“Six months of relentless attacks have only strengthened Ukrainians’ pride in themselves, in their country, and in their thirty-one years of independence,” he mentioned.

“Today and every day, we stand with the Ukrainian people.”

