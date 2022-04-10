Biden, Modi to meet virtually over policy on Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will meet just about Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, weeks after Biden said India has been “shaky” in its response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Biden will use the talks to proceed “close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets,” his spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, stated in a press release Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two leaders failed to achieve a joint condemnation of the Russian invasion after they final spoke in early March at a gathering of the so-called “Quad” alliance, which incorporates the United States, India, Australia and Japan.

India has to this point refused to affix the votes condemning Moscow on the United Nations General Assembly, whereas saying it was deeply disturbed by the alleged killings of civilians by Russian troops in the town of Bucha in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who met with Modi in New Delhi in early April, has praised India for its approach to the conflict.

Biden stated on March 21 that India was an exception amongst Washington’s allies with its “shaky” response to the Russian offensive.

Also on the menu for discussions between Biden and Modi are safety within the Asia-Pacific area, the COVID-19 pandemic and the local weather disaster, the White House stated.

In the Cold War, formally non-aligned India leaned in the direction of the Soviet Union — partially on account of US help for arch-rival Pakistan — shopping for its first Russian MiG-21 fighter jets in 1962.

According to consultants, Russia stays India’s greatest provider of main arms and India can be Russia’s largest buyer.

Read extra: Biden says India ‘somewhat shaky’ on Russia over Ukraine