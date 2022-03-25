Biden plans gas shipments to Europe to cut Russian leverage

President Joe Biden on Friday is predicted to announce elevated shipments of liquefied pure gasoline to Europe, a part of a long-term initiative to wean the continent off Russian power after the invasion of Ukraine.

He plans to debate the problem with Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Union’s govt arm, shortly earlier than leaving for Poland, the ultimate leg of his four-day journey.

Earlier this week, Von der Leyen mentioned “we are aiming at having a commitment for additional supplies for the next two winters.” And Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, recently told reporters that the administration wants to quickly “surge” gas to Europe.

Russian energy is a key source of income and political leverage for Moscow. Almost 40% of the European Union’s natural gas comes from Russia to heat homes, generate electricity and power industry.

After leaving Brussels, Biden travels to Rzeszów in Poland, where US troops are based roughly an hour’s drive from the Ukrainian border. He’ll get a briefing on the humanitarian response to the refugees streaming out of Ukraine and those still suffering inside the country. And Biden will meet with U.S. service members from the 82nd Airborne Division, who serve alongside Polish troops.

Biden is then expected to continue on to Warsaw, where he will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Saturday.

Before returning to Washington, the White House said, Biden will give an address “on the united efforts of the free world to help the individuals of Ukraine, maintain Russia accountable for its brutal conflict, and defend a future that’s rooted in democratic ideas.”

While in Brussels, Biden participated in a trio of summits hosted by NATO, the Group of Seven industrialized nations and the European Union, all on Thursday. The extraordinary sequence of conferences displays heightened issues concerning the conflict in Ukraine, which has entered its second month.

Although Ukraine has resisted the Russian invasion far more efficiently than initially anticipated, the battle has turn into a gruelling and bloody affair, with hundreds of casualties on either side and tens of millions of refugees fleeing the nation.

Western leaders are additionally involved that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use chemical and even nuclear weapons to regain momentum within the conflict.

Getting extra liquefied pure gasoline to Europe could possibly be troublesome, despite the fact that the U.S. has been dramatically growing its exports lately. Many export services are already working at capability, and most new terminals are nonetheless solely within the planning levels.

Most US shipments already go to Europe, in response to the Center for Liquefied Natural Gas, an business lobbying group. Although a lot of the availability is already contracted out to consumers, there are nonetheless alternatives to shift its vacation spot.

“The US is in a unique position because it has flexible LNG that can be rerouted to Europe or to Asia, depending on who’s willing to pay that price,” mentioned Emily McClain, gasoline markets analyst at Rystad.

Even if the US can ship extra gasoline to Europe, the continent might wrestle to obtain it. Import terminals are situated in coastal areas, the place there are fewer pipeline connections for distributing it.

Even if all Europe’s services have been working at capability, the quantity of gasoline would doubtless be solely about two-thirds of what Russia delivers by means of pipelines.