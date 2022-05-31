Biden Praises Mitch McConnell as ‘Rational’ for Pursuing Gun Control

President Joe Biden described Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as a “rational Republican” due to his willingness to assist gun management.

On May 27, 2022, Breitbart News reported McConnell tapped Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) to be his gun management liaison, working with the Democrats to safe “bipartisan” laws.

FOX News noted Biden reacted to McConnell’s gun management assist on Monday by describing him as “rational.”

Axios reported that Biden spoke of McConnell and Cornyn as a group, hoping they’ve come to know it’s time to transfer previous the stalemate on gun management. He stated he hopes they’ve come to a “recognition on their part that they can’t continue like this.”

Biden went on to clarify the there may be little or no he can do relating to gun management on his personal, which is why he wants Republican votes within the Senate.

Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has instructed Sen. John Cornyn to work with Democrats to realize “bipartisan” gun management. https://t.co/c9nEGvcpLB — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 28, 2022

He stated, “I know I have responsibility. I can do the things I’ve done. I can’t outlaw a weapon. I can’t change the background checks.”

Breitbart News noted that the Robb Elementary School attacker entered the constructing by means of an unlocked door and there was no armed guard current to cease him.