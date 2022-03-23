World
Biden press secretary has Covid-19, won’t travel to Europe – Times of India
WASHINGTON: White House press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned Tuesday that she is constructive once more for Covid-19 and won’t accompany President Joe Biden to Europe this week for pressing conferences with world counterparts on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Biden examined unfavorable on Tuesday, she mentioned.
Psaki’s reinfection follows current constructive assessments for Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband and Ireland’s prime minister who was within the nation’s capital final week for a collection of in-person celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day with Biden and different officers.
The scares occurred because the Biden administration tries to assist the United States ease again into its pre-pandemic patterns, at the same time as circumstances climb in Europe as a result of a brand new, extra contagious variant of the omicron pressure of the coronavirus.
Psaki tweeted that she took a laboratory take a look at for the Covid-19 as a part of her preparation for the journey, which will get underway on Wednesday, and was later notified of a constructive end result.
She mentioned she had two “socially distanced meetings” with Biden on Monday and that he’s not thought of a “close contact” beneath Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pointers.
Psaki tweeted and launched an announcement a short while earlier than she was scheduled to step into the White House press room for her each day briefing, accompanied by nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan, who was becoming a member of her to debate the journey.
After a quick delay, White House deputy press secretary Chris Meagher entered and launched Sullivan to a ready White House press corps.
“Obviously, we’ve had some last-minute adjustments to the briefing, which is why I’m up here today,” Meagher mentioned earlier than he learn an announcement on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s efficiency at her affirmation listening to earlier than the Senate Judiciary Committee. He took no questions.
Sullivan made an announcement and spent about 16 minutes answering questions in regards to the journey.
Psaki mentioned she is going to observe CDC steering and never accompany Biden to Brussels, the place he’ll attend a collection of conferences with European and different world leaders on Russia’s conflict in Ukraine. Biden additionally plans to go to Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine and has taken in additional than two million Ukrainians fleeing warfare following Russia’s February 24 invasion.
Psaki mentioned she has skilled solely gentle signs of the Covid-19 and credited being vaccinated towards the illness. Under White House Covid-19 protocols, she mentioned she is going to work at home and return to work on the finish of a five-day isolation interval and a unfavorable take a look at.
It’s not unprecedented for somebody who has had Covid-19 to turn into contaminated once more. Reinfections grew to become extra seemingly after the super-contagious omicron variant emerged, even among the many totally vaccinated, however these circumstances are typically very gentle.
As coronavirus circumstances plummeted across the United States this yr, and states and localities dropped their mask-wearing necessities, the White House did as effectively. As of March 1, neither White House workers nor reporters have been required to put on face masks contained in the constructing.
But some scientists are starting to fret that the omicron variant often called BA.2 may quickly push up Covid-19 circumstances within the United States, after months of case declines and folks taking off their masks and returning to indoor areas.
Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff examined constructive on March 15, although he isn’t thought of an in depth contact of the president. Harris has continued to check unfavorable.
The following day, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin realized he had examined constructive for the Covid-19 whereas attending a gala with U.S. leaders, together with Biden. Martin was as a result of seem with Biden on the White House on St. Patrick’s Day however as a substitute made these appearances on video.
This is the second time that the Covid-19 has pressured Psaki to bow out of accompanying Biden overseas. She sat out final fall’s journey to Rome and Glasgow, Scotland, after studying on the final minute that she had examined constructive.
Biden examined unfavorable on Tuesday, she mentioned.
Psaki’s reinfection follows current constructive assessments for Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband and Ireland’s prime minister who was within the nation’s capital final week for a collection of in-person celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day with Biden and different officers.
The scares occurred because the Biden administration tries to assist the United States ease again into its pre-pandemic patterns, at the same time as circumstances climb in Europe as a result of a brand new, extra contagious variant of the omicron pressure of the coronavirus.
Psaki tweeted that she took a laboratory take a look at for the Covid-19 as a part of her preparation for the journey, which will get underway on Wednesday, and was later notified of a constructive end result.
She mentioned she had two “socially distanced meetings” with Biden on Monday and that he’s not thought of a “close contact” beneath Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pointers.
Psaki tweeted and launched an announcement a short while earlier than she was scheduled to step into the White House press room for her each day briefing, accompanied by nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan, who was becoming a member of her to debate the journey.
After a quick delay, White House deputy press secretary Chris Meagher entered and launched Sullivan to a ready White House press corps.
“Obviously, we’ve had some last-minute adjustments to the briefing, which is why I’m up here today,” Meagher mentioned earlier than he learn an announcement on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s efficiency at her affirmation listening to earlier than the Senate Judiciary Committee. He took no questions.
Sullivan made an announcement and spent about 16 minutes answering questions in regards to the journey.
Psaki mentioned she is going to observe CDC steering and never accompany Biden to Brussels, the place he’ll attend a collection of conferences with European and different world leaders on Russia’s conflict in Ukraine. Biden additionally plans to go to Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine and has taken in additional than two million Ukrainians fleeing warfare following Russia’s February 24 invasion.
Psaki mentioned she has skilled solely gentle signs of the Covid-19 and credited being vaccinated towards the illness. Under White House Covid-19 protocols, she mentioned she is going to work at home and return to work on the finish of a five-day isolation interval and a unfavorable take a look at.
It’s not unprecedented for somebody who has had Covid-19 to turn into contaminated once more. Reinfections grew to become extra seemingly after the super-contagious omicron variant emerged, even among the many totally vaccinated, however these circumstances are typically very gentle.
As coronavirus circumstances plummeted across the United States this yr, and states and localities dropped their mask-wearing necessities, the White House did as effectively. As of March 1, neither White House workers nor reporters have been required to put on face masks contained in the constructing.
But some scientists are starting to fret that the omicron variant often called BA.2 may quickly push up Covid-19 circumstances within the United States, after months of case declines and folks taking off their masks and returning to indoor areas.
Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff examined constructive on March 15, although he isn’t thought of an in depth contact of the president. Harris has continued to check unfavorable.
The following day, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin realized he had examined constructive for the Covid-19 whereas attending a gala with U.S. leaders, together with Biden. Martin was as a result of seem with Biden on the White House on St. Patrick’s Day however as a substitute made these appearances on video.
This is the second time that the Covid-19 has pressured Psaki to bow out of accompanying Biden overseas. She sat out final fall’s journey to Rome and Glasgow, Scotland, after studying on the final minute that she had examined constructive.