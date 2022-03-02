Biden promises punishment for Putin, pledges to lessen impact on U.S.

“He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people,” Biden stated, a line that drew a standing ovation.

Biden touted efforts to supply Ukraine with army and financial help, which has topped $1 billion to this point.

“He has no idea what’s coming,” Biden stated of Putin, a line that was not included in his ready remarks.

The United States and allies have ratcheted up sanctions towards Putin, prime Russian leaders and the nation’s monetary sector in latest days. Biden additionally famous the Justice Department will arrange a activity pressure to focus on Russian oligarchs.

“Tonight I say to the Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime no more,” Biden stated. “We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets. We are coming for your ill-begotten gains.”

But Biden additionally conceded that the transfer would have an effect on Americans, significantly in spikes in fuel costs. He pledged his administration would take steps to mitigate the hurt to Americans, together with working with 30 nations to liberate 60 million barrels of oil from world reserves.

“To all Americans, I will be honest with you, as I’ve always promised. A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has costs around the world,” Biden stated.

“I know the news about what’s happening can seem alarming. But I want you to know that we are going to be OK,” Biden stated. “When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger.”

Biden additionally touted the elevated circulate of weapons and financial help to Ukraine.

Since the Russian invasion, the U.S. has pledged an extra $350 million in army support, together with anti-tank Javelin missiles. On prime of different European nations, Germany reversed longstanding coverage to ship 1,000 anti-tank missiles and 500 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.

The White House has additionally outlined one other $6.4 billion in funding to posture U.S. troops in Europe and to supply safety and humanitarian help to Ukraine and allies on NATO’s jap flank. Biden didn’t point out the request in his speech.