Biden, Putin discuss Ukraine crisis over phone

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin

held a cellphone dialog Saturday over the scenario in Ukraine,

Trend reviews citing

Xinhua.

During the decision, which lasted for about one hour, the 2

leaders mentioned scenario in Ukraine and associated safety points,

in line with White House assertion and the Kremlin.

The White House stated Biden made it clear to Putin “whereas the

United States stays ready to have interaction in diplomacy,” it’s

“equally prepared for other scenarios”.

Russia will quickly submit its response to the US and NATO on

safety ensures, Ushakov stated, including the 2 leaders agreed to

proceed contacts.