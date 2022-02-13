Europe
Biden, Putin discuss Ukraine crisis over phone
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin
held a cellphone dialog Saturday over the scenario in Ukraine,
Trend reviews citing
Xinhua.
During the decision, which lasted for about one hour, the 2
leaders mentioned scenario in Ukraine and associated safety points,
in line with White House assertion and the Kremlin.
The White House stated Biden made it clear to Putin “whereas the
United States stays ready to have interaction in diplomacy,” it’s
“equally prepared for other scenarios”.
Russia will quickly submit its response to the US and NATO on
safety ensures, Ushakov stated, including the 2 leaders agreed to
proceed contacts.