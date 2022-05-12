Biden responds to 1 million deaths milestone as he participates in 2nd Global COVID-19 summit

He has ordered flags be flown at half-staff till May 16.

President Joe Biden on Thursday addressed the U.S. reaching the milestone of 1 million coronavirus deaths.

“One million empty chairs around the family dinner table,” Biden mentioned in a pre-taped video message. “Each irreplaceable, irreplaceable losses. Each leaving behind a family or community forever changed because of this pandemic. Our heart goes out to all those who are struggling.”

Biden is ordering flags be flown at half-staff on the White House and all federal public buildings and grounds till sundown on May 16 in remembrance of those who lost their lives to the virus.

His remarks kicked off a second digital summit targeted on the worldwide response to the continued well being disaster and stopping future pandemics. The United States is co-hosting the occasion alongside Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal.

Biden additionally famous the U.S. will not be alone in its grief.

“Around the world many more millions have died,” he mentioned within the video message. “Millions of children have been orphaned, with thousands still dying every day. Now is the time for us to act. All of us together. We all must do more, must honor those we have lost by doing everything we can to prevent as many deaths as possible.”

Biden on Thursday reiterated his name for Congress to cross extra COVID-19 assist.

In March, Biden requested an extra $22.5 billion to fight the virus, warning that the nation’s testing, vaccine and therapy provides have been operating low.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill try to forge forward with a slimmed down $10 billion coronavirus help package deal. Senate Republicans beforehand blocked it over the administration’s plan to elevate Title 42, a pandemic-era rule limiting migration on the U.S. border.

Democrats tried to hyperlink the COVID-19 package deal to supplemental assist for Ukraine to make sure its passage however the two measures have been decoupled earlier this week.

Biden mentioned Thursday that the emergency coronavirus funding is “vital to protect Americans.”

The pre-taped message marking 1 million deaths was extra muted than Biden’s deal with on 500,000 virus deaths in February 2021, when he and Vice President Kamala Harris stood in entrance of the South Portico of the White House and held a second of silence in addition to a candle-lighting ceremony.