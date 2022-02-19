Biden says he believes Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

The president’s speech adopted his name with trans-Atlantic leaders on Friday, the most recent in a U.S. effort to rally European and different allies to collectively stress the Russian president to not once more invade Ukraine — and to supply an off-ramp to battle.

“They pledged to continue pursuing diplomacy to de-escalate tensions while ensuring readiness to impose swift, coordinated economic costs on Russia should it choose further conflict. The leaders also discussed efforts to ensure the defense and security of NATO’s eastern flank,” a White House readout of the decision mentioned.

Biden additionally spoke to Vice President Kamala Harris and the group of bipartisan members of Congress representing the U.S. on the Munich Security Conference. He mentioned the message on each calls was “one of unity, determination, and resolve.”

Adding to the dim outlook on Friday, new provocations and shelling within the breakaway areas of Donetsk and Luhansk proceed to fret Western governments that Putin will use the violence as a pretext for an invasion. During his speech, Biden known as out Russia for pushing disinformation.

“Well, look, there’s simply no evidence of these assertions and it defies basic logic to believe the Ukrainians would choose this moment with well over 150,000 troops arrayed on its borders to escalate a yearlong conflict,” Biden mentioned. “All these are consistent with the playbook the Russians have used before, to set up a false justification to act against Ukraine.”

A senior U.S. official on Friday publicly put the estimated variety of Russian forces lining up for a possible assault at between 169,000 to 190,000. That determine seems to incorporate separatist fighters Russia has backed in Ukraine’s east because it final invaded in 2014, who may very well be essential gamers in a brand new invasion.

“This is the most significant military mobilization in Europe since the Second World War,” mentioned the official, Mike Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. He went on to admonish the Kremlin for what he mentioned was a disinformation marketing campaign designed to make it appear as if Ukraine is scary Russia to strike.

Russia has denied plans to invade, however together with dramatically rising the variety of troops it retains alongside the border with Ukraine, it additionally has begun amplifying alleged grievances with Kyiv. Putin has even accused Ukraine of committing “genocide” in its battle with Russian-backed separatists in its east — an allegation Western officers say has zero foundation.

Putin made comparable claims on Friday in Moscow, the place Kremlin-allied Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko was visiting. Russian forces have amassed in Belarusian territory in latest weeks for what the 2 autocrats declare are workouts, because of finish on Feb. 20. U.S. officers say the build-up seems designed to provide Moscow one other route into Ukraine, noting the Belurisian border’s proximity to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

“These military exercises were purely defensive and are not a threat to any other country. They were planned and all the objectives of these drills have been achieved,” Putin mentioned. “We see also in Ukraine systematic violation of human rights and discrimination against the Russian-speaking population.”

Lukashenko sounded extra militant, at the same time as he, too, referred to the Russian troop presence on his soil as a part of workouts.

“We are on the verge of a conflict that will involve the whole continent,” Lukashenko mentioned. “We see that the irresponsibility of a number of Western leaders has led to the situation and we see that this irresponsible or irrational behavior of our neighbors has led to this situation.”

Russia additionally introduced that beginning Saturday, it could perform workouts involving its strategic nuclear forces, one other worrying sign for the West.

Ukraine has reported a number of cyberattacks in latest days and each side have accused the opposite of shelling in Ukraine’s east. Biden on Thursday mentioned he expects Putin might launch an invasion inside “several days.” And in what Western leaders seen as a propaganda transfer by Moscow, a separatist chief in Ukraine’s east mentioned his forces will begin evacuating civilians to Russia, claiming Kyiv was planning an assault on the area.

Putin has lengthy been irked by Ukraine’s efforts to get nearer to continental Europe and its want to hitch NATO. The autocrat views Ukraine as inside Russia’s sphere of affect, if not outright part of Russia. He has repeatedly mentioned that NATO and its growth is a risk to his nation’s safety.

As the battle has heated up, Putin has demanded that Ukraine be barred from becoming a member of NATO and that NATO cut back its troop ranges and presence near Russia. But U.S. and fellow NATO officers have instructed Putin he can’t dictate what different international locations or the army alliance do.

The Biden administration has exerted an distinctive quantity of power rallying allied and companion international locations to face as much as Russia and used an array of boards, together with the United Nations, to induce Moscow to again off.

The U.S. and an array of European leaders have warned Putin they may impose extreme financial sanctions on Russia ought to he assault Ukraine. Biden has additionally despatched hundreds of further troops to NATO international locations in an effort to discourage any potential battle in Ukraine from spilling over into member states, which the U.S. could be obligated to guard beneath the treaty’s Article 5 mutual-defense provisions.

The United States additionally has gone to uncommon lengths to publicize intelligence and different knowledge it has obtained about Russia’s plans — a part of an data battle designed to derail Russian efforts to create a false pretext for an invasion.

Harris can be taking part in a rising position. She is attending the Munich Security Conference this weekend, a significant gathering of nationwide safety officers, the place she is because of give a keynote speech Saturday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is also attending the convention, is because of meet subsequent week with Russian Foreign Secretary Sergey Lavrov.

Cristina Gallardo contributed to this report.