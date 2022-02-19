Biden says he is ‘convinced’ of Russia invasion into Kyiv in coming days

US President Joe Biden mentioned that he’s “convinced” a Russian invasion into Ukraine is probably going.

Biden mentioned that he was briefed about intelligence that an assault may occur within the “coming days.”

He additionally accused Russia of setting “up a false justification to act against Ukraine.”

At a press conference on Friday, US President Joe Biden mentioned that he was “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin would launch an assault into Ukraine within the coming days.

“As of this moment, I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that,” Biden mentioned on the convention, which got here after his name with European leaders.

“We believe that they will target Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million innocent people,” Biden mentioned.

“We’re calling out Russia’s plans loudly, repeatedly, not because we want a conflict, but because we’re doing everything in our power to remove any reason that Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine and prevent them from moving.”

When pressed after his remarks, Biden mentioned that the dedication had been made due to the US’s “significant intelligence capability,” and that the invasion would possible happen within the “coming days.”

Reporter: â€˜To be clear, you’re satisfied that President Putin goes to invade Ukraine?â€™ Pres. Biden says diplomacy stays an choice regardless of â€™important intelligenceâ€™ that factors to Russia invading Ukraine pic.twitter.com/j1vRSgI4Qw — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 18, 2022

Biden additionally accused Russia of pushing disinformation “to set up a false justification to act against Ukraine.” On Thursday, he additionally accused Russia of orchestrating a false flag operation and mentioned that the chance of a Russian incursion within the coming days was “very high.”

At the top of Friday’s convention, Biden mentioned that efforts to avert the assault have been nonetheless on the desk.

“Diplomacy is always a possibility,” Biden informed reporters, including that if Russia have been to assault, these channels would shutter. The White House didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

On Tuesday, Russia claimed that it was taking steps to cut back its troop presence alongside the border of Ukraine.

That identical day, Biden mentioned the entire variety of Russian troops alongside the Ukraine border had swelled to 150,000. The following day, a senior US official revealed that Russia had deployed near 7,000 extra troops, probably a part of Biden’s acknowledged determine, to positions alongside the border with Ukraine.

And as the opportunity of a Russian invasion of Ukraine looms giant, new satellite images taken this week present the development of latest roads and an obvious pontoon bridge over the Pripyat River at a place in Belarus just some miles from the Ukrainian border.