Biden says he is worried Putin does not have a way out of Ukraine war

US President Joe Biden stated on Monday (9 May) that he was involved that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a method out of the Ukraine warfare. Biden stated that he was attempting determine methods to repair that.

Biden spoke at a fundraiser in Washington suburbs and stated that Putin mistakenly believed that the invasion of Ukraine would finish NATO and the European Union.

Instead, the United States of America and European international locations have rallied behind Ukraine.

In March, robust Ukrainian resistance repelled Russia’s assault on Kyiv. Russia, calling the invasion “a special army operation,” despatched extra troops to Ukraine final month for an offensive within the east. However, its good points had been gradual.

Biden acknowledged that Putin could be very calculated and that he’s apprehensive that Putin “doesn’t have a way to escape right now.”