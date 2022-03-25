Biden Says He Would Be “Fortunate” To Run Against Trump Again In 2024

Joe Biden is Brussels for attending NATO and G7 summits.

Brussels:

President Joe Biden mentioned Thursday he can be glad if his 2024 re-election bid seems to be a re-run of the 2020 matchup in opposition to Donald Trump.

In “the next election, I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” Biden advised reporters whereas attending NATO and G7 summits in Brussels.

Biden seldom talks about his prospects for a second time period and there was hypothesis that he won’t run in any respect. He can be 81 throughout the election and 86 on the finish of his presidency, if re-elected.

However, when requested in a press convention about prospects that somebody like Trump may exchange him in two years, Biden indicated that this was precisely the situation motivating him to stay in workplace.

Trump, who misplaced in 2020 after only one time period, has campaigned ever since on the lie that he gained and has made no secret that he want to return to the White House.

Biden referred to the January 6 riot final 12 months by Trump supporters storming Congress after the defeated president advised them that the election had been stolen.

Biden additionally referred to the incident he has usually named as the rationale he got here out of retirement to enter the 2020 race within the first place — a 2017 white supremacist rally and counter-demonstration in Virginia the place one protester was killed and Trump mentioned there have been “very fine people on both sides.”

“I wasn’t going to run again,” Biden mentioned. But after Trump’s comment, “I decided I wasn’t going to be quiet any longer.”

Biden is languishing within the polls as decades-high inflation eats into his job approval and his promise to heal extreme political polarisation within the United States falls flat.

His Democratic social gathering faces an uphill wrestle to retain management of Congress on this November’s midterm elections.

