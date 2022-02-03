Biden says ISIS leader killed during US raid in Syria

The chief of the ISIS group was killed throughout an in a single day raid carried out by US particular forces in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, President Joe Biden stated Thursday.

The raid focused Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who took over as head of the militant group on October 31, 2019, simply days after chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died throughout a US raid in the identical space. A US official stated al-Qurayshi died as al-Baghdadi did, by exploding a bomb that killed himself and members of his household, together with girls and kids, as US forces approached.

The operation got here as ISIS has been making an attempt for a resurgence, with a collection of assaults within the area, together with a 10-day assault late final month to grab a jail.

US particular forces landed in helicopters and assaulted a home in a rebel-held nook of Syria, clashing for 2 hours with gunmen, witnesses stated. Residents described steady gunfire and explosions that jolted the city of Atmeh close to the Turkish border, an space dotted with camps for internally displaced individuals from Syria’s civil battle.

First responders reported that 13 individuals had been killed, together with six youngsters and 4 girls.

Biden stated in an announcement that he ordered the raid to “protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place.” He deliberate to handle the American public later Thursday morning.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS,” Biden stated in an announcement. He stated all Americans concerned within the operation returned safely.

The operation marked a navy success for the US at an vital time after setbacks elsewhere — together with the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal — have led allies and opponents to conclude US energy globally was weakening.

The two-story home, surrounded by olive timber in fields exterior Atmeh, was left with its high ground shattered and blood spattered inside. A journalist on task for The Associated Press and several other residents stated they noticed physique components scattered close to the location.

Most residents spoke on situation of anonymity for concern of reprisals.

“The mission was successful,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby stated in a short assertion. “There were no US casualties.”

Idlib is basically managed by Turkish-backed fighters however can be an al-Qaeda stronghold and residential to a number of of its high operatives.

Other militants, together with extremists from the rival ISIS group, have additionally discovered refuge within the area.

“The first moments were terrifying; no one knew what was happening,” stated Jamil el-Deddo, a resident of a close-by refugee camp.

“We were worried it could be Syrian aircraft, which brought back memories of barrel bombs that used to be dropped on us,” he added, referring to crude explosives-filled containers utilized by President Bashar al-Assad’s forces in opposition to opponents through the Syrian battle.

The high ground of the low home was practically destroyed; a room there had collapsed, sending white bricks tumbling to the bottom under.

Blood could possibly be seen on the partitions and ground of the remaining construction. A wrecked bed room had a toddler’s wood crib and a stuffed rabbit doll. On one broken wall, a blue plastic child swing was nonetheless hanging. Religious books, together with a biography of Islam’s Prophet Mohammad, had been in the home.

Al-Qurayshi had stored a particularly low profile since he took over management of ISIS. He had not appeared in public, and infrequently launched any audio recordings. His affect and day-to-day involvement within the group’s operations was not identified and it’s troublesome to gauge how his loss of life will have an effect on the group.

His killing, nevertheless, is a big blow simply because the group had been making an attempt to reassert itself in Syria and Iraq.

The opposition-run Syrian Civil Defense, first responders often known as the White Helmets, stated 13 individuals had been killed in shelling and clashes that ensued after the US commando raid.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition battle monitor, additionally stated the strike killed 13 individuals, together with 4 youngsters and two girls. Ahmad Rahhal, a citizen journalist who visited the location, reported seeing 12 our bodies.

The Pentagon supplied no particulars on casualties within the raid.

The Observatory stated the troops landed in helicopters. Residents and activists described witnessing a big floor assault, with US forces utilizing megaphones urging girls and kids to depart the world.

Omar Saleh, a resident of a close-by home, stated he was asleep when his doorways and home windows began to rattle to the sound of low-flying plane at 1:10 a.m. native time. He ran to open the home windows with the lights off, and noticed three helicopters. He then heard a person, talking Arabic with an Iraqi or Saudi accent by a loudspeaker, urging girls to give up or go away the world.

“This went on for 45 minutes. There was no response. Then the machine gun fire erupted,” Saleh stated. He stated the firing continued for 2 hours, as plane circled low over the world.

Taher al-Omar, an Idlib-based activist, stated he witnessed clashes between fighters and the US pressure. Others reported listening to not less than one main explosion through the operation. A US official stated that one of many helicopters within the raid suffered a mechanical drawback and needed to be blown up on the bottom.

The navy operation bought consideration on social media, with tweets from the area describing helicopters firing across the constructing close to Atmeh. Flight-tracking information additionally steered that a number of drones had been circling the town of Sarmada and the village of Salwah, simply north of the raid’s location.

Through slickly engineered propaganda, together with brutal beheading movies, ISIS emerged as a dominant world extremist menace prior to now decade. Its clarion name to followers within the West to both be a part of its self-described “caliphate” in Syria, or to commit acts of violence at residence, impressed killings within the US in addition to hundreds of vacationers decided to grow to be international fighters. The attract of ISIS to would-be militants has proved difficult for the West to completely stamp out even amid management adjustments and US navy strikes and raids.

At the peak of its territorial conquests round 2014, ISIS managed greater than 40,000 sq. miles stretching from Syria to Iraq and dominated over 8 million individuals.

ISIS has been reasserting itself in Syria and Iraq with elevated assaults.

Last month, it carried out its greatest navy operation because it was defeated and its members scattered underground in 2019: an assault on a jail in northeast Syria holding not less than 3,000 IS detainees. The assault appeared aimed to interrupt free senior IS operatives within the jail.

It took 10 days of preventing for US-backed, Kurdish-led forces to retake the jail totally, and the pressure stated greater than 120 of its fighters and jail employees had been killed together with 374 militants. The US-led Coalition carried out airstrikes and deployed American personnel in Bradley Fighting Vehicles to the jail space to assist the Kurdish forces.

A senior SDF official, Nowruz Ahmad, stated Monday that the jail assault was a part of a broader plot that ISIS had been getting ready for a very long time, together with assaults on different neighborhoods in Kurdish-run northeastern Syria and on the al-Hol camp within the south, which homes hundreds of households of ISIS members.

The US-led Coalition has focused high-profile militants on a number of events lately, aiming to disrupt what US officers say is a secretive cell referred to as the Khorasan group that’s planning exterior assaults. A US airstrike killed al-Qaeda’s second in command, former bin Laden aide Abu al-Kheir al-Masri, in Syria in 2017.

