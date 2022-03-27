Biden says of Putin: ‘For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power’

toggle caption Brendan Smialowski/AFP by way of Getty Images

Speaking in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, President Biden mentioned of Russian President Vladimir Putin: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

Shortly after Biden spoke, a White House official downplayed Biden’s remarks that gave the impression to be a name to take away Putin.

“The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change,” the White House official mentioned.

After assembly with Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Biden gave a proper tackle to a crowd in entrance of Warsaw’s Royal Castle, opening with phrases from the Polish Pope John Paul II: “Be not afraid.”

Biden’s go to to Poland to fulfill with each Ukrainian and Polish officers comes simply over a month after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He dedicated to persevering with to assist the struggle towards Russia.



“This battle will not be won in days or months either. We need to steel ourselves for the long fight ahead,” Biden mentioned.

The White House says round 1,000 folks attended the speech, together with members of parliament, U.S. Embassy workers and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Biden spoke concerning the U.S. sanctions on Russia and mentioned they’ve broken the Russian financial system.

“The ruble was reduced to rubble,” he mentioned.