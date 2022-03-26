Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ in Poland speech

Biden additionally spoke on to the Russian individuals in his speech, earlier than turning again to Putin on the finish.

“Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia, for free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness,” Biden mentioned. “We will have a different future, a brighter future, rooted in democracy and principle, hope and light, of decency and dignity of freedom and possibilities. For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

A White House official clarified that Biden was not calling for “regime change” in his speech.”

The president’s level was that Putin can’t be allowed to train energy over his neighbors or the area,” the official mentioned. “He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.”

The president is on the ultimate leg of a four-day journey to Brussels and Warsaw, with the struggle throughout the border from NATO allies on the high of his agenda.

“We stand with you,” Biden mentioned in an handle on the Royal Castle within the Polish capital to round 1,000 attendees together with Polish President Andrzej Duda and U.S. embassy workers. “Period.”

“Every generation has had to defeat democracy’s moral foes. That’s the way of the world. For the world is imperfect as we know. Where the appetites and ambitions of a few, seek to dominate the lives and liberty of many,” Biden mentioned.

“Today’s fighting in Kyiv and Metropol and Kharkiv are the latest battles in a long struggle. … Over the last 30 years, the forces of autocracy have revived all across the globe. Its hallmarks are familiar ones, contempt for the rule of law, contempt for democratic freedom, contempt for the truth itself.”

Biden additionally mentioned there was “simply no justification or provocation for Russia’s choice of war. … It’s nothing less than a direct challenge to the rule-based international order established since the end of World War II. And it threatens to return to decades of war that ravaged Europe before the international rule-based order was put in place. We cannot go back to that.”

Speaking on to the Russian individuals, Biden mentioned: “This is not who you are. This is not the future you deserve for your families and your children. I’m telling you the truth. This war is not worthy of you, the Russian people. Putin can and must end this war. The American people will stand with you.”

Earlier, following a bilateral assembly with Duda on the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Biden mentioned Article 5 is a “sacred commitment” for the United States, referring to the article that treats an assault on one NATO nation as an assault on all NATO nations. “Your freedom is our freedom,” Biden added.

Biden mentioned Putin was “counting on a divided NATO” — which Biden repeatedly has mentioned has not occurred — and that the U.S. and Poland want to remain in “constant contact.”

“America’s ability to meet its role in other parts of the world rests upon a united Europe and a secure Europe,” Biden mentioned. “Stability in Europe is critically important to the United States in terms of our interest not only in Europe, but around the world.”

Biden additionally alluded to the “great sense of threat” the Polish individuals are feeling from intensive Russian shelling simply 10 miles from their border. Some 2 million Ukrainian refugees have fled throughout the western border to Poland.

On Saturday afternoon, Biden met with refugees, Polish officers and suppliers of humanitarian companies on the PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw. The president, who was sporting a masks, talked with World Central Kitchen chef Jose Andres whereas touring meals tents within the stadium courtyard, in response to pool stories. After speaking with refugees, some from the devastated southeastern metropolis of Mariupol, he known as Putin “a butcher.”

In Biden’s assembly with Duda, the 2 leaders mentioned “our robust bilateral defense cooperation, US support for Europe’s efforts to reduce its reliance on Russian energy and to meet our climate goals,” in response to a White House readout.

Earlier Saturday, Biden joined Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a gathering on the Warsaw Marriott with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleskii Reznikov, the place they mentioned navy, diplomatic and humanitarian objectives. They additionally mentioned “ongoing actions to hold President Putin accountable for Russia’s brutal aggression, in coordination with our allies and partners, including through the new sanctions actions announced by the President in Brussels on March 24,” in response to a White House readout.

Biden’s Warsaw tour got here as Russia appeared to shift its aggressive focus from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to undertake a renewed effort to consolidate management within the disputed area of Donbas within the east, in response to Russian and U.S. officers.

“We think they’re trying to cut off the Donbas area,” a senior protection official instructed reporters on the Pentagon Friday, “they are putting their priorities and their efforts in the east of Ukraine, and that’s where still there remains a lot of heavy fighting.”

However, Biden on Saturday appeared to forged some doubt on that evaluation. Asked by a reporter whether or not he thinks Russia has modified its technique, he replied, “I am not sure they have.”

The stalled Russian offensive within the north and west of Kyiv has been a significant concern for the Kremlin, which has seen heavy troop losses and plummeting morale, in response to U.S. officers. At the identical time, Russia has intensified its assault on the northern metropolis of Chernihiv and the western metropolis of Lviv, some 40 miles from the Polish border, which on Saturday was the location of a Russian shelling of a gasoline depot.

Poland’s deputy overseas minister, Marcin Przydacz, on Saturday mentioned Putin could also be contemplating “kind of a face-saving exit strategy.”

“Russia has not achieved its goals. It has not seized Kyiv, it has not changed the government of Ukraine,” the Associated Press reported. “And that is only because of the fact that the Ukrainian army is doing so well.”

Biden is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C., later Saturday, departing from Warsaw’s Chopin Airport with a refueling stopover in Mildenhall, U.Okay.