Biden says Putin could face sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine

US President Joe Biden mentioned on Tuesday he would contemplate taking the uncommon step of imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin instantly if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Biden was requested if he would see himself personally sanctioning Putin if he invaded Ukraine.

“Yes,” he mentioned. “I would see that.”

Biden additionally mentioned he could transfer within the nearer time period a number of the 8,500 US troops who’ve been placed on stand-by, however vowed that no American troops can be deployed to Ukraine itself.

The US has usually kept away from imposing sanctions on the leaders of international nations. Then-President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in 2017 and on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2019.

Biden advised reporters he had confused to Putin that “if he went into Ukraine there would be consequences.”

