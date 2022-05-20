World
Biden security staffer investigated in S Korea for assault: Police – Times of India
SEOUL: A member of the US President Joe Biden‘s safety group is being investigated in Seoul for “drunkenly assaulting” a South Korean citizen, Seoul police stated Friday.
The suspect, who works for the US Department of Homeland safety, is accused of bodily attacking a South Korean citizen whereas drunk on the day earlier than the president arrived, an officer at Seoul’s Yongsan district police informed AFP.
The American man in his 30s and the alleged sufferer received right into a combat over a taxi in entrance of the Grand Hyatt lodge, the place Biden is believed to be staying throughout his go to to South Korea.
“The incident took place in the very early hours of Thursday and he was formally investigated today,” the officer stated.
The alleged sufferer didn’t endure any main accidents, he added.
Biden arrived in South Korea Friday on his first Asia journey as US chief, aiming to cement ties with regional safety allies regardless of rising fears of a North Korean nuclear check.
Seoul is an in depth safety ally of Washington, and the US stations round 28,500 troops in South Korea to assist defend the nation towards the nuclear-armed North.
Biden will head to Japan from South Korea on Sunday.
