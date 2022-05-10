Biden Signs Bill To Speed US Weapons Deliveries To Ukraine Against Russia

Washington:

President Joe Biden on Monday resurrected a World War II measure used to spice up US allies preventing Nazi Germany, permitting the federal government to speed up weapons shipments to Ukraine for its battle in opposition to Russia’s invasion.

Biden signed the Lend-lease Act within the Oval Office, saying the United States helps Ukrainians’ “fight to defend their country and their democracy against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s brutal war.”

He additionally signaled that he’s able to make a political concession in Congress in order that he can win fast approval of a request for one more $33 billion in funds for supporting Ukraine.

Biden had beforehand demanded that approval be coupled with help for funding unrelated authorities anti-Covid applications. But as a result of Republicans are dragging their heels on Covid-related bills, Biden mentioned he is able to drop the Covid funding calls for for now and simply get the Ukraine cash by.

“We cannot afford delay in this vital war effort,” he mentioned in a press release, urging that Congress get the Ukraine funding invoice “to my desk right away.”

The updating of the historic Lend-lease measure was particularly resonant coming hours after Putin oversaw a army parade on Red Square in Moscow for the annual commemoration of the Soviet victory in opposition to Nazi Germany. Putin has turned the occasion right into a spectacle justifying his battle on pro-Western Ukraine, which he falsely claims is occupied by Nazis.

Back within the Nineteen Forties, the United States and the communist Soviet Union have been briefly allies in opposition to their frequent German enemy. It was then that President Franklin Roosevelt first used the Lend-lease measure, eradicating bureaucratic obstacles to funnel billions of {dollars} of apparatus to European companions, together with to the Soviets.

Today, Lend-lease is getting used to open the spigots on artillery, anti-aircraft missiles, anti-tank weapons and different highly effective Western weapons utilized by Ukraine’s army in opposition to Russian forces.

Biden emphasised the symbolism of the date, noting he was signing the act the day after the United States and Western Europe marked their separate Victory in Europe day May eighth.

He additionally underlined that Monday itself marked the anniversary of the May 9 Europe Day, which celebrates the founding of the European Union in 1950 and creation of an “economic powerhouse” and “global force for peace.”

Acknowledging the billions of {dollars} already spent by the United States, Biden mentioned “caving to aggression is even more costly.”

In a tweet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the measure, additionally reminiscent of the battle in opposition to Germany.

“Today’s signing of the law on Lend-lease is a historic step. I am convinced that we will win together again. And we will defend democracy in Ukraine. And in Europe. Like 77 years ago,” Zelensky wrote.

