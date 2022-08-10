Biden signs NATO membership protocols for Finland and Sweden

“Together with our allies and partners, we’re going to write the future we want to see, and in a moment when Putin’s Russia has shattered peace and security in Europe — when autocrats are challenging the very foundations of a rule-based order — the strength of the transatlantic alliance and America’s commitment to NATO is more important than it’s ever been,” Biden stated earlier than signing the protocols within the East Room on Tuesday afternoon.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been staunchly against any NATO enlargement, calling it an imperialistic menace. But analysts say that the conflict in Ukraine has had the unintended consequence of strengthening the alliance amid fears that Russia could attack other nearby countries. Finland shares an 800-mile border with Russia.

“Putin thought he could break us apart when this all started,” Biden stated. “Instead, he’s getting exactly what he did not want.”

Any European nation could be part of NATO so long as it demonstrates that it could actually meet membership obligations reminiscent of army and financial contributions. That consists of placing no less than 2 % of its GDP towards nationwide protection and agreeing to NATO’s collective protection rule, a mechanism that requires members to come back to at least one one other’s protection within the occasion of an assault.

Finland and Sweden are slated to turn into NATO’s thirty first and thirty second member states. The most up-to-date NATO enlargement got here in March 2020, when North Macedonia joined the group. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Ukraine have additionally said their curiosity in becoming a member of.