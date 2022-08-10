Biden signs protocols on Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO

US President Joe Biden has signed protocols on the ratification

of agreements on Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO, Trend stories citing

TASS.

Biden signed the paperwork throughout a ceremony within the White House.

He known as on different NATO member international locations to approve these

international locations’ becoming a member of the alliance as quickly as attainable.

US Congress handed a decision on the ratification of paperwork

on these international locations accession to the Alliance final week. Under US

legal guidelines, the ratification process is executed by the president upon

the Senate’s consent. Biden hailed the Senate voting outcomes,

noting that this was the quickest Senate course of for NATO growth

protocols since 1981.