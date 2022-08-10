Europe

Biden signs protocols on Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO

US President Joe Biden has signed protocols on the ratification
of agreements on Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO, Trend stories citing
TASS.

Biden signed the paperwork throughout a ceremony within the White House.
He known as on different NATO member international locations to approve these
international locations’ becoming a member of the alliance as quickly as attainable.

US Congress handed a decision on the ratification of paperwork
on these international locations accession to the Alliance final week. Under US
legal guidelines, the ratification process is executed by the president upon
the Senate’s consent. Biden hailed the Senate voting outcomes,
noting that this was the quickest Senate course of for NATO growth
protocols since 1981.



