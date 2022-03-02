Biden slams ‘dictator’ Putin and war in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday branded his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “dictator” dealing with withering financial and diplomatic isolation for invading neighboring Ukraine, and warned the world is in a “battle” between democracy and autocracy.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As he delivered his first State of the Union tackle to a joint session of Congress and the American folks, praising the Ukrainian “wall of strength” that has stood tall towards Russian invaders, Biden made clear there could be no US boots on the bottom within the week-old struggle on Europe’s doorstep.

“Let me be clear: our forces are not engaged, and will not engage, in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine,” the Democratic chief mentioned.

Biden nonetheless leveled ferocious criticism at Putin.

“A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has costs around the world,” Biden mentioned.

“In the battle between democracy and autocracy, democracies are rising to the moment, and the world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security.”

The West, led by powerful new steps from Washington, has launched a fierce financial battle with Russia, unleashing a wave of sanctions that threaten to carry the Russian financial system to its knees.

Taking intention at Russian oligarchs and “corrupt leaders” who Biden mentioned have bilked billions of {dollars} off Putin’s regime, the US president delivered a stern warning that the West will “seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets.”

“We’re coming for your ill-begotten gains,” Biden mentioned to applause.

Biden went on to announce a ban on all Russian plane from US airspace, including the United States to Canada and a bunch of European nations closing airspace to Russian airliners and different plane in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Putin, he mentioned, had badly underestimated the highly effective response his invasion would illicit from Western nations as sanctions inflict “pain” on Russia’s financial system.

“Putin’s war was premeditated, totally unprovoked,” he mentioned.

“He rejected repeated efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. He thought he could divide us at home,” Biden mentioned. “He thought he could divide us in Europe as well.”

“But Putin was wrong. We are ready. We are united.”

Biden paid specific reward to Ukrainians who confronted off towards Russians regardless of an awesome navy assault.

Putin “thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met with a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined,” Biden intoned. “He met the Ukrainian people.”

In a second of bipartisan unity, US lawmakers gave a standing ovation to Ukraine, turning to the nation’s ambassador to Washington, Oksana Markarova, who was seated in First Lady Jill Biden’s VIP field.

Read extra:

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet reaffirms support for de-escalation efforts in Ukraine

Chechnya’s Ramzan Kadyrov says his fighters killed in Ukraine

Explainer: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine