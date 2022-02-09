Biden Spending $30M on Crack Pipes to Advance ‘Racial Equity’

President Joe Biden’s administration is spending $30 million to distribute issues like crack pipes to advance “racial equity” as a part of a “Harm Reduction Plan.”

The American Rescue Plan, which handed the Senate with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, gives the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) funding to hold out the multimillion-dollar grant program.

The grant program references Biden’s government order 13985 titled “Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government” that he signed on his first day in workplace.

The program accepted purposes from nonprofit organizations and native governments till Monday, with funds scheduled to be distributed in May. The federal authorities will give permitted entities funds to make drug use safer and to advance “racial equality.” Applicants who deal with drug customers in “underserved communities” are prioritized to obtain funding. “Underserved communities” refers to black, Latino, LGBTQ, and different minority teams who’ve been “adversely affected by persistent poverty or inequality.”

According to the grant document:

The function of this system is to help community-based overdose prevention packages, syringe companies packages, and different hurt discount companies. Funding will likely be used to reinforce overdose and different varieties of prevention actions to assist management the unfold of infectious illnesses and the results of such illnesses for people with, or prone to creating substance use issues.

The grant doc encourages funds to be spent on “safe smoking kits/supplies,” amongst different issues. An HHS spokesperson told the Washington Free Beacon that pipes for customers to smoke crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, or “any illicit substance” are included in these kits.

“Syringes,” “safe sex kits,” and “harm reduction vending machine(s)” are additionally on the listing of supplies entities can buy with grant funds.

The winners of the grant awards “have not been announced” but, in line with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s website.

Federal regulation prohibits the sale or distribution of drug paraphernalia except licensed by the federal government. Democrat strongholds like San Francisco and Seattle have applied their very own crack pipe distribution plans. However, different municipalities have stayed away from the concept. For instance, Louisville, Kentucky, briefly allowed shops to promote drug kits earlier than in the end banning the sale of them.

News of Biden’s crack pipe distribution plan despatched social media customers right into a frenzy.

“So the Biden Administration thinks it’s a great idea to give out crackpipes but definitely not Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine. Let that sink in,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr.

So the Biden Administration thinks it’s a terrific thought to present out crackpipes however positively not Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine. Let that sink in! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 8, 2022

“Nothing says “Democrat Priorities” like elevating the worth of insulin on Day 1 however making crack pipes free,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) tweeted.

I by no means in my life thought I must say this, however the correct position of presidency is to not fund the distribution of crack pipes. Did Hunter give you this bullcrap? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 8, 2022

“Last week, Biden talked about being tough on crime,” tweeted Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR). “This week, the Biden Admin announced funds for crack pipe distribution to “advance racial equity.”

Last week, Biden talked about being powerful on crime. This week, the Biden Admin introduced funds for crack pipe distribution to “advance racial equity.” pic.twitter.com/cnSazcL8bA — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) February 7, 2022

Others identified that Biden’s “racial equality” agenda contains distributing crack pipes to the black group, which was hit arduous by the Eighties crack epidemic.

“Instead of giving Foundational Black Americans constructive tangibles, Biden and the democrats are giving out crack pipes as a form of ‘racial equality,’” Tariq Nasheed wrote.

Instead of giving Foundational Black Americans constructive tangibles, Biden and the democrats are giving out crack pipes as a type of “racial equality” (Seriously)

🏿‍♂️ HHS to fund handing out crack pipes to addicts for ‘racial fairness’ https://t.co/roT2ds5W82 through @MailOnline — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) February 8, 2022

“President Trump offered Black America the Platinum Plan and the First Step Act. Joe Biden is offering them crack pipes,” Lavern Spicer tweeted.

President Trump supplied Black America the Platinum Plan and the First Step Act. Joe Biden is providing them crack pipes.🏾‍♀️🏾‍♀️ — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) February 8, 2022

News of Biden’s crack pipe plan comes simply days after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed it’s trying into organising “supervised consumption sites,” the place drug customers can use substances beneath an official’s supervision.

The DOJ told the Associated Press on Friday:

Although we can not touch upon pending litigation, the Department is evaluating supervised consumption websites, together with discussions with state and native regulators about acceptable guardrails for such websites, as a part of an total method to hurt discount and public security.

Although an HHS spokesperson referred to as the Washington Free Beacon’s report “blatant misinformation” on Tuesday, they didn’t dispute the existence of the “harm reduction” grant program.

The spokesperson said:

The Harm Reduction Grant supplied by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and licensed by the American Rescue Plan is a grant program designed to assist Americans who’re combating substance use keep wholesome and secure, stop overdose dying, and discover pathways into evidence-based remedies.

“Like all programs that use federal funding, these grants must adhere to relevant federal, state, and local laws or regulations,” the spokesperson concluded.