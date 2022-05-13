Biden to announce $10 billion from American Rescue Plan for policing, public safety

Biden is ready to fulfill with mayors and police chiefs on the White House Friday.

President Joe Biden will announce Friday that $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan has been dedicated to police departments and public security throughout the U.S.

“A very big amount of what we’re talking about today is the fact that state and local government have already committed at least $6.5 billion to various different forms of public safety, CVI [Community Violence Intervention], to preventing layoffs of police officers and vital services, and adding needed equipment,” senior administration officers mentioned on a name with reporters Thursday evening.

Biden is ready to fulfill with mayors and police chiefs on the White House Friday and underline these investments throughout remarks from the Rose Garden at 3 p.m. E.T.

These funds present what has been reported from cities via the top of 2021. The COVID-19 reduction regulation included $350 billion for state and native governments to scale back violence.

A senior administration official mentioned Biden desires to name on communities to make use of these funds “now” as a result of “we are approaching another summer and want to stress the priority of using these dollars for public safety and violence prevention.”

Ahead of Biden’s assembly right this moment, the White House highlighted how cities are utilizing the ARP funds to spice up police budgets and shield communities.

This consists of Houston, the place town’s $52 million plan places $32 million towards psychological well being, home violence response and sufferer service efforts, in addition to $11 million in police extra time, $3 million towards a brand new neighborhood violence intervention and prevention program, and $1 million for a gun-buyback initiative.

Kansas City, Missouri, was capable of rent as much as 150 cops, in addition to improve pay for officers and civilian employees utilizing ARP funds. The metropolis additionally budgeted $12.4 million for its Violent Crimes Division.

In Detroit, town started utilizing ARP funds in July 2021 and has continued to broaden public security initiatives in its $110 million plan, in accordance with the White House, together with $30 million for enhanced police patrols, $12 million for neighborhood outreach gun violence prevention packages and $11 million for expanded psychological well being co-response.

Cities comparable to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, have invested funds in new police gear and vehicles, respectively.