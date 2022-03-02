Biden to announce ban of Russian aircraft during State of the Union

President Biden is predicted to announce a ban on Russian planes in US airspace throughout his State of the Union tackle on Tuesday, sources advised the Associated Press.

The US would be part of Canadian and European aviation authorities within the ban, which comes amid rising sanctions and backlash towards Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Biden is planning to say that he expects Russian Leader Vladimir Putin to “pay a price” for the invasion and run by means of an inventory of sanctions in place by nations across the globe.

“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden will say, in line with ready remarks launched as excerpts by the White House.

“They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”

The airspace ban would apply to Russia owned and operated planes and might go into impact as quickly as inside 24 hours, The Wall Street Journal was first to report.

President Joe Biden promised Russian President Vladimir Putin will endure harsh financial sanctions. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Russian plane have already been banned by Canadian and European aviation authorities.

With Post wires