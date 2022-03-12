Biden to authorize further $200 million for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden is authorizing the State Department to offer further support to Ukraine of as much as $200 million.

The funds would cowl weapons in addition to navy companies, schooling and coaching as Ukrainians search to repel a Russian invasion.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The support is a part of broader US help within the type of support and sanctions. When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken famous that $1 billion in support had been supplied to Ukraine.

The ongoing warfare has led to further help with Congress this week approving $13.6 billion in further support, a sum that features $6.5 billion for the prices of sending troops and weapons to Eastern Europe and $6.8 billion for refugees and financial support.

Biden plans to signal the spending invoice with the extra support when he receives it subsequent week.

Read extra:

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy describes ‘fundamentally different approach’ from Moscow in talks

US pays $2 million every month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat

In Macron, Scholz call, Putin showed not ready to end Ukraine war: Elysee