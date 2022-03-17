Biden to call Xi to discuss Ukraine: US

US President Joe Biden will converse with Chinese President Xi Jinping to debate ongoing financial competitors between the 2 international locations and Russia’s conflict in opposition to Ukraine, officers say.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki introduced the telephone name scheduled for Friday in a press release that stated it’s “part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication” between the United States and China.

The name follows an intense seven-hour assembly in Rome on Monday between White House nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese international coverage adviser Yang Jiechi.

US officers have accused China’s authorities of amplifying Russian “disinformation” that might be a pretext for Russia to assault Ukraine with chemical or organic weapons.

There are additionally experiences – denied by the Kremlin – that Russia has reached out to China for assist because it faces sanctions and an invasion that faces stiff resistance by Ukrainians.

At the assembly, Sullivan wished extra transparency on China’s posture concerning Russia and repeated that any makes an attempt by China to assist Russia keep away from sanctions could be expensive for Xi’s authorities.