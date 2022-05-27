Biden to console families in Texas school shooting, press for action

President Joe Biden and first girl Jill Biden will journey to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to console households and honor victims of Tuesday’s mass school shooting through which 19 kids and two lecturers had been killed.

The White House mentioned the Bidens would “grieve with the community that lost 21 lives in the horrific” capturing at Robb Elementary School. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mentioned the president would meet with the neighborhood and spiritual leaders and victims’ households.

Jean-Pierre, the guardian of an elementary faculty pupil, delivered an impassioned plea on the White House for lawmakers to return collectively to handle gun violence.

“These were elementary school kids, they should be losing their first teeth not losing their lives,” she mentioned.

Asked in regards to the propriety of the National Rifle Association going forward with its deliberate convention in Houston this weekend, Jean-Pierre, mentioned, “What is inappropriate is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association has proven time and time again, that they are contributing to the problem of gun violence, not trying to solve it.”

“It’s shameful that the NRA and their allies have stood in the way of every attempt to advance measures that we all know will save lives,” she mentioned.

Jean-Pierre echoed Biden, who in remarks Tuesday evening, spoke from personal experience about the pain of losing a child, and called on the country to tighten gun laws in response to the shooting.

“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” he said. “Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?”

