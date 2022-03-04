Biden to discuss additional sanctions on Russian oligarchs with his cabinet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

Trend:

US President Joe Biden will talk about with members of his Cabinet

the potential of imposing further sanctions in opposition to Russian

oligarchs, Trend

stories citing Biden’s Twitter.

“This afternoon, I’ll be assembly with my Cabinet on the White

House. We’ll be discussing further sanctions on Russian

oligarchs, our plans to decrease prices for Americans, our unity

agenda, and extra,” he wrote.