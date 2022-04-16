Biden to host Southeast Asian leaders for May 12-13 summit

President Joe Biden will host leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian nations in Washington subsequent month for a summit, the White House stated Saturday.

The May 12-13 gathering is supposed to reveal the United States’ dedication to being a accomplice with nations within the area.

The White House beforehand had introduced that the summit can be held March 28-29, however the regional grouping of nations generally known as ASEAN sought a postponement resulting from scheduling issues amongst a few of its members.

The summit will commemorate 45 years of relations between the US and the ASEAN nations. The gathering follows Biden’s participation in an October 2021 summit the place he introduced $102 million in new initiatives to assist these nations with COVID-19 and well being safety, local weather change, financial development and gender equality.

“It is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration to serve as a strong, reliable partner in Southeast Asia,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated Saturday in an announcement.

“Our shared aspirations for the region will continue to underpin our common commitment to advance an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, secure, connected, and resilient.”

ASEAN’s 10 members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Its members have been at odds with one another over Myanmar, which has been wracked by violent unrest for the reason that military ousted the elected authorities of Aung San Suu Kyi in February final 12 months.

ASEAN is in search of to implement a five-point plan for Myanmar it reached final 12 months stressing dialogue, humanitarian help and an finish to violence. But Myanmar’s ruling navy council has delayed the plan’s implementation even because the nation has slipped right into a state of affairs that some UN consultants have described as civil conflict.

Myanmar’s lack of cooperation led ASEAN final 12 months to bar its chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, from attending its annual summit assembly, an unprecedented step for the physique whose members historically have averted public criticism of one another and have operated by consensus.

It has utilized an analogous coverage for subsequent conferences, saying that it will permit Myanmar to ship solely non-political representatives.

Biden hosted Singapore’s prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, for talks final month wherein the president tried to guarantee Singapore and different Pacific allies that the administration stays centered on the area even whereas working with Europe and different allies to finish Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

